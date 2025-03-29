SSDC Will Drive Economic Growth In N’Delta – Maciver

Share

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Joshua Maciver, has expressed optimism that the newly established South-South Development Commission (SSDC) will address key challenges plaguing the region, particularly oil pollution.

Maciver, who was the running mate to Timipre Sylva in the 2023 Bayelsa State governorship election, emphasized that the commission will also drive economic empowerment.

He stressed that these priorities must be pursued to improve living conditions and ensure sustainable development in the region.

In a letter of appreciation on Saturday, Maciver lauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for signing the bill into law, describing it as a milestone that will strengthen the region’s economic and infrastructural growth.

According to him, decades of oil-related pollution and neglect have left the region in dire need of intervention.

According to him, the commission presents a vital opportunity to correct these injustices.

Maciver further stressed the need for the commission to implement impactful policies that will uplift communities across the South-South.

He called on stakeholders, including the Federal government and relevant agencies, to ensure transparency and accountability in the commission’s operations.

He described the president’s action as a defining moment for the long-marginalized people of the region, cementing his legacy as a leader committed to justice and fairness.

Maciver also extended his gratitude to the President of the Senate, Chief Godswill Akpabio, and members of the National Assembly for their dedication in ensuring the bill’s passage.

He acknowledged their selfless efforts in standing up for justice and working toward the economic and infrastructural transformation of the South-South region.

The letter reads: “Mr. President, this singular action of yours has sealed your place in the annals of history for the long-suffering peoples of the South-South region of Nigeria.

“You have acted as a champion of fairness and justice, as well as a man of your word.

“I also want to thank the President of the Nigerian Senate and Chairman of the National Assembly, His Excellency, Chief Godswill Akpabio, as well as the distinguished members of the National Assembly, for their selfless roles in ensuring the passage of this bill into law.

“Thank you for standing up for justice.”

