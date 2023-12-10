SSCOE Sokoto Regains Lost Memories – Tambuwal

The Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto has commenced issuance of over 10,000 certificates in addition to statements of results to the graduates of the institute who were not issued some years ago by the college’s previous management.

The Acting Provost of the college, Dr. Umar Tambuwal stated said he met huge challenges on assumption on June 6th,2023, among the problems includes a decline in the enrolment of students, lack of accreditation exercise by the National Commission of Colleges of Education(NCCE), poor working synergy between management, staff and students of the collage and lack of teaching and learning facilities.

However, efforts were geared toward solving the issues, as a result, the college processed and procured 10,000 copies out of 14,070,000 institute-leaving certificates that were not issued to graduation students.

Under such shallow arrangements, many students were disenchanted to further their studies, others were denied employment or secure admission while those already in the civil servants stream found it difficult to be promoted due to non non-issuing of certificates.

The student statement of results we processed included the students who graduated in degree-affiliated programmes of Ahmadu Bello University and Usman Danfodiyo University Sokoto respectively.

The results were for the 2020 to 2021 and 2022 to 2023 academic sessions and were successfully processed within the first 100 days of Governor Ahmad Aliyu-led state administration.

In addition, the NCE graduate students for the 2023 academic programmes will also receive their results by the end of December this year.

With this development, as the saying states “Ba tahowa SSCOE a Matsala Amsar Result “, meaning it is easy to obtain admission but difficult to be issued your result.

The provost insisted that the saying is going to be over, as we are trying to address it once and for all.

Meanwhile, we are trying to collect the results of the undergraduates’ studies from their departments for processing to make sure the students collect their results by the end of December and at least if they cannot be obtained by the end of December, next year between January to February it is going to be released to the students.