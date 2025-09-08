SSANU To FG: Ensure Fairness In Negotiation With Varsity Union

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Adeyemi Federal University of Education (AFUE) chapter, yesterday asked the Federal Government to embrace impartiality in dealing with unions in the university system. Secretary-General Emmanuel Taiwo Akinola said dealing with all unions fairly would ensure lasting peace in the universities.

He said SSANU, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), NonAcademic Staff Union (NASU), and National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) have carried the burden of nurturing teaching, research, administrative functions, and innovation within the ivory towers for decades.

However, he said their efforts are often undermined by bias, selective attention, and inadequate appreciation from successive governments.

According to him, the university system stands at a crossroads, and at the heart of its challenges lies the pressing need for sustainable peace, fairness, and understanding in the Federal Government’s relationship with staff unions whose sacrifices and commitments have sustained higher education despite overwhelming odds.

In a statement, Akinola said the Bola Tinubu government has the opportunity to chart a new course and that the Minister of Education Tunji Alausa should advise the President to ensure that government dealings with staff unions are devoid of partiality.