SSANU Threatens Strike Over Marginalisation, Unpaid ₦50bn Allowances, Others

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has warned that it would shut down public universities across the country in early 2026 if the Federal Government fails to meet its demands, including the release of the outstanding ₦50 billion Earned Allowances and conclusion of a credible renegotiation process by December 31, 2025.

In a communiqué signed by SSANU President, Comrade Mohammed Ibrahim and issued at the end of its 53rd National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held at the University of Jos, Plateau State, the union accused the government of “deliberate and persistent exclusion of non-teaching staff” in funding, negotiations, and policy decisions affecting the university system.

SSANU insisted that the continued denial of financial entitlements to its members was unacceptable and warned that “total, comprehensive, and system-wide industrial action” would be triggered if the government did not address the grievances.

The communique partly reads: “NEC expressed strong dissatisfaction with the longstanding marginalisation of non-teaching staff in both the payment of Earned Allowances and the government’s renegotiation engagements.

“The Council insists that the ₦50 billion agreed upon in the 2022 MoU/MoA must be released without further delay and that Inter-University Centres and research institutes, wrongly excluded in previous disbursements, must be fully included in the next payment.

The continued denial of financial entitlements to SSANU members is unacceptable and will attract firm, coordinated action.

“NEC further reviewed the activities of the expanded renegotiation committee and noted that the government has failed to make a substantial commitment to SSANU, even while giving preferential treatment to others. This pattern reflects a deliberate and persistent exclusion of non-teaching staff.

“The Council resolved that if the government fails to conclude credible renegotiations and present a realistic offer by December 31st, 2025, SSANU will be compelled to initiate total, comprehensive, and system-wide industrial action in 2026 to defend the rights and dignity of its members.”

SSANU further condemned the government’s slow pace in renegotiating workers’ conditions, alleging preferential treatment for academic unions while non-teaching staff remain sidelined. The communiqué indicated that patience within the system has run out.

The NEC meeting also raised alarm over the worsening insecurity in Nigerian schools, citing the rising kidnappings in Niger and Kebbi States as evidence of a systemic failure. It called for upgraded university security architecture, deployment of surveillance technologies, and comprehensive health and life insurance coverage for staff.

On the Federal Ministry of Education’s proposal to introduce Public-Private Partnership (PPP) models for municipal services in universities, SSANU warned that no staff must lose their jobs or face downgraded conditions under any arrangement. It vowed to resist any policy implemented without full labour engagement.

The union said persistent underfunding was crippling universities, pointing to dilapidated hostels, unreliable power and water supply, outdated laboratories, and weakened security infrastructure. It demanded predictable funding, timely releases, and strict accountability to reverse the decay.

With members struggling under rising inflation and stagnant salaries, the NEC called for an urgent wage review and expanded social protection for education sector workers, warning that economic hardship is eroding morale and productivity.

SSANU reiterated its willingness to partner with the government on national recovery but stressed that such cooperation cannot exist alongside neglect. It urged all levels of government to address the issues raised, adding that while it remains open to dialogue, it will not hesitate to take lawful action to protect its members.