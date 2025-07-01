SSANU Threatens FG Over Pacts Breach, Demands Salary Harmonisation

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has threatened to explore all available avenues within its disposal, to compel the Federal Government to honour the various agreements entered into by both parties.

This was part of resolutions reached at the end of the 51st National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the union held at Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology, Wudil, Kano State, and contained in a communique signed by the Association’s National President, Comrade Mohammed Haruna Ibrahim.

Expressing dismay over the Federal Government’s failure to respect agreements entered into, the union vowed to resist the neglect it’s being subjected to in the hands of government, through every means legally possible.

The communique partly reads: “NEC expresses deep concern over the Federal Government’s persistent disregard for Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), Memoranda of Action (MoAs), and other duly negotiated collective bargained agreements entered into with SSANU.

“The Union reiterates that such agreements, having been reached through structured dialogue and mutual consent, are binding and must be honoured in full. NEC warns that if this pattern of neglect continues, the Union will be left with no choice but to explore all lawful and appropriate avenues to compel compliance.”

Condemning the non-payment of withheld salaries of SSANU members who participated in the 2022 industrial action and persistent salary discriminatory delays, SSANU called for immediate harmonisation of salary disbursements across all federal and state institutions. “NEC strongly condemns the continued withholding of salaries of SSANU members who participated in the 2022 industrial action.

NEC therefore, urges the Federal Government to immediately release the outstanding two (2) months withheld salaries as a demonstration of good faith and commitment to restoring industrial harmony within the university system.