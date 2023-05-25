SSANU Tasks Oyebanji To Amalgamate Varsities In Ekiti Over Inadequate Funding

The National Vice President, Western Zone of Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Comr. Abdussobur Olayiwola Salaam has decried inadequate funding in the University system, thus lamenting the proliferation of Varsities in Ekiti State.

Speaking on Thursday during the 69th Western Zonal Executive Council (ZEC) Meeting, Ekiti State University Branch, he noted that the trio Universities, EKSU, Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, (FUOYE) and Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology, Ikere-Ekiti, (BOUESTI), can’t be adequately funded by the state government.

He therefore called on the Oyebanji-led administration to amalgamate the trio of Universities in the state so that they would be able to serve in terms of Career capacity, without necessarily increasing the cost of governance.

In his words, “When a state can not properly fund a University and they set up two or three, we can only do that when we don’t have a problem.

“But when we have a problem, having 3 Universities, we will need three governing councils, 3 VCs and all of them needs to be funded.

“So for us, we advise the Government to amalgamate the Universities into one so that at the end of the day, they would be able to serve in terms of Career capacity, without necessarily increasing the cost of governance.”

On his part, SSANU Chairman, EKSU Branch – Comr. Temidayo Azeez Aguda commended the governor of the State, Biodun Oyebanji for reinstating the members of the Union who have ceased from working.

“As a matter of fact, it’s very unusual to see a union commending the Government.

“It’s too empirical, you can see. I want to tell you, before his emergence as Governor, there was a meeting organised by the embodiment of alumni, where they asked me, what do you want?

“I don’t have more than one prayer and I still maintain, it’s the reinstatement of our members.

“I want to sincerely appreciate the Government and the Governor, they have done so well.”

However, awards of recognition were given to four personalities namely, Engr Dipo Bamisaye, Asiwaju Oludotun Adetuberu, Professor Dipo Kolawole and Dr Omojola Awosusi.

Also in attendance were Vice Chancellor, Prof Edward Olanipekun represented by the DVC, Academics, Prof Ayodele Babatola Joseph, The Registrar, Ike Oluwole, Taiwo Egbejobi, SSANU National ex-officio, SSANU Women Coordinator, Comrade Bolanle Adebesin, among others.