SSANU Strike Looms As FG Continues To Keep Mum Over Demands

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has reiterated its stance to withdraw services at the end of the extended ultimatum issued to the Federal Government, if their demands were not met.

Recall that the Joint Action committee (JAC) of SSANU and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), had issued a seven day ultimatum beginning from 15th September 2025, to the federal government to meet its outstanding demands.

The ultimatum was extended by another Seven days to give the federal government ample time to meet its demands particularly!

“Renegotiation of the 2009 FG/SSANU agreement, non-payment of withheld salaries and unjust disbursement of warned allowances.

However, SSANU in a communique signed by its National President, Comrade Mohammed Ibrahim at the end of it’s 52nd National Executive (NEC) meeting at Alvan Ikoku Federal University of Education, Owerri and made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja, expressed displeasure over government’s continued silence, as the ultimatum draws closer.

The communique partly reads: “NEC expresses deep disappointment over the continued silence and inaction of the Federal Government’s Renegotiation Committee regarding the 2009 FG/SSANU Agreement. NEC strongly calls on the government to honour the two weeks extension given by JAC of SSANU/NASU in order to avert the impending industrial crisis in the university system.

“NEC strongly condemns the continued withholding of salaries of SSANU members who participated in the 2022 industrial action.

NEC therefore, urges the Federal Government to immediately release the outstanding two (2) months withheld salaries as a demonstration of good faith and commitment to restoring industrial harmony within the University system.

“NEC also notes that third-party deductions from the already paid two months of withheld salaries have yet to be remitted and therefore calls for the immediate release of these funds

“NEC expresses deep concern over the Federal Government’s persistent disregard for Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), Memoranda of Action (MoAs), and other duly negotiated collective bargaining agreements

entered into with SSANU.

The Union reiterates that such agreements, reached through structured dialogue and mutual consent, are binding and must be honored in full. NEC warns that if this pattern of neglect

continues, the Union will have no choice but to explore all lawful and appropriate avenues to compel compliance.”

On the unjust disbursements of warned allowances, SSANU strongly frowned at the “” inequitable and negligible allocation of the ₦50 billion Earned Allowance, wherein only 20% which amounts to ₦10 billion was allotted to the three (3) non-teaching unions (SSANU, NASU & NAAT) as against the ₦50 billion agreed in the signed MoU/MoA before the suspension of the 2022 industrial action.

“This allocation is unjust, discriminatory, and fails to acknowledge the indispensable role SSANU members play in the effective functioning of Nigerian Universities.

It is also in breach of the MoU/MoA signed with the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of NASU and SSANU in August 2022. NEC calls for an immediate release of the balance of ₦40 billion Earned Allowance to reflect principles of fairness, equity, and inclusiveness across all non-teaching staff unions of universities and Inter-University Centres in line with the Memorandum of Understanding and Memorandum of Action signed with the unions.”

The union further expressed deep concerns over the poor funding of the health sector and deteriorating condition of critical sectors, the rising spate of insecurity including kidnappings, banditry, and communal clashes which have continued to disrupt daily life, displace families, and cripple economic activity.

SSANU also expressed concerns that, “Agriculture and food security are under severe threat, with an estimated 33.1 million Nigerians facing acute food shortages due to conflict, climate shocks, and economic

instability.

Key recommendations made to federal and state governments includes; granting full autonomy to university governing councils to reduce political interference and enable decisions that best serve the staff and students of the universities; strengthen existing research and innovation funds and make them accessible to all disciplines to ensure consistent support for groundbreaking studies and technological development; and provide a living wage with guaranteed, timely salary payments to attract, motivate, and retain top talents among both teaching and non-teaching staff.

Others were,: “increase budgetary allocations to health and education, and to ensure that all funds are fully and transparently disbursed; strengthen primary healthcare systems while improving working conditions to curb the brain drain of professionals; declare targeted security emergencies in high-risk states with the deployment of modern technology, intelligence gathering, and community policing, while addressing root causes such as poverty, youth unemployment, and land-use conflicts.”

Also: “support farmers through provision of inputs, access to credits, storage facilities, and irrigation systems to safeguard food security and stabilize prices; Prioritize infrastructure development by maintaining roads, ensuring reliable electricity, providing safe water, and implementing effective flood-control measures.

“NEC calls on all tiers of government to act with urgency and sincerity, noting that Nigerians deserve concrete action, not promises.”