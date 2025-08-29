SSANU President Tasks Nigerian Govt On Welfare Of Members

The National President of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Comrade (Dr) Mohammed Ibrahim, has urged the Federal and state governments to take the welfare of the members of the union as paramount.

Speaking at the 77th Statutory meeting of the zonal executive of the western zone of SSANU on Friday at the Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), Ijagun, Ogun State, Comrade Ibrahim said that the 2009 agreements that SSANU reached with the Federal Government are under test and that the government claimed that there were no agreements after 16 years.

“We have not had a successful renegotiation since 2009. We will not get tired of consultations.

“Members of SSANU must be paid handsomely. We, the university workers, are the hardest hit economically. Some students even look up to us for support.

“We will continue to canvass for additional salaries and allowances for our members. We are in contact with the government, and we are not going to rest on our oars to fight for you.

“The government still owes us a lot. They keep promising us. I plead with you, we may be forced to shut down in the near future, and it will be the grandfather of all strikes, and it will be absolute, no concessions or considerations.

“Revolutions come with pains; don’t submit to essential services; nothing is more essential than your lives. We will face the government with all our might. Unionism is with branches,” he said.

He said that what is at stake in the 2009 agreements with the government is that the government should pay an arrear of 25 to 35% salary award, about five months of unpaid wages should be paid by the federal government, and two months of unpaid withheld salaries for workers of federal universities should be paid.

He said, “We also said that state universities must be paid in accordance with what is required of federal universities, so that we will not have a situation where workers are not paid well. We have state universities that have not paid for months, either in terms of overhead or salaries of workers. Some run into months.”

The SSANU President, however, said that the National Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) is a welcome development because it is not only in Nigeria that students can have access to loans to pursue their education.

He said further that what is more important than loans is that the government should give bursary awards to students.

“If workers are paid their salaries and allowances, of course, those loans may not be required. We will commend the government for good initiatives, but promises and agreements must be fulfilled.

“Also, loans for workers are welcome; we were not part of the idea, but what we are saying is that enhance workers’ pay so that it would be easy for them to pay back the loans. Salaries, emoluments and allowances are very important for the workers,” he said.

While saying that there are a lot of educated and enlightened people in SSANU for the development of humanity, he urged the members to be relevant in their offices and to take their jobs seriously.

He said that SSANU is a union that no university that is unionised can do without.

“Be relevant in your offices, don’t be a trouble shooter or noise maker. We must take our jobs seriously as unionists.

“Let’s play by the rules and know your duties so that we don’t have a factionalised union.

In his speech at the event, the Vice Chancellor of TASUED, Professor Oluwole Banjo, who was represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Professor Adekunle Adeogun, said that hosting the meeting has depicted the University as both labour-friendly and labour-compliant.

“I must commend the TASUED Branch executives and members of the union for the harmonious relationship between the union and management, and by extension, the Ogun State Government, before our new Federal Status.

“The University Governing Council and Management have, to the best of the prevailing realities, lived up to expectations with regard to Staff welfare and providing a conducive atmosphere for work.

“I must admit here that this University has an enviable record of the most peaceful Staff Unions among its peers, for the reason that we hold every staff in high esteem. We give a listening ear to every agitation by the Unions and reach an amicable resolution without rancour.

“There are still outstanding packages to enhance Staff Continuing Development, which is being fine-tuned for Governing Council consideration and approval for implementation. The Staff Unions are well informed about this development,” he said.

Professor Banjo stated that the University has its shortcomings, adding that no Institution has all it takes to solve every challenge as dictated by current economic realities, but that they have not derailed from the focus of Learning, Research and Community Development.

He said, “We have disagreed to agree based on common knowledge. It is my pleasure to inform you that Management and Staff have been partners in the growth, development and the outstanding recognition among the committee of Universities/Scholars.

“I wish to inform you that the University has graciously approved conversion to Teaching Staff of a few of our qualified and interested Administrators in the last few years.

“I am also proud to inform you that most of our Non-Teaching Staff have advanced in their Scholarship through the window of opportunities provided by Management. We have Master’s and Ph.D degree holders among the Non-Teaching Staff.

“This University’s Teaching and Non-Teaching Staff are first among equals in terms of Training exposure at the levels of internal, National and International training. As I speak, the Non-Teaching Staff are engaged in an eight-week training programme.

“The University is very proud of every staff member and is happy that the National Body of SSANU has encouraged through her Zonal Meetings the inculcation of Leadership Training. The exchange of Venues for hosting Zonal Meetings has created an ambience for mutual exchange of ideas.”

Earlier in his welcome address, Branch Chairman of SSANU TASUED, Comrade Kehinde Akeem Adebayo, said that the meeting is where they will discuss pressing zonal and national issues and proffer far-reaching solutions to collective challenges.

“In these very uncertain times laced with the harsh economic realities in our country, the union is poised to continually engage with the government of the day and university management in making life more meaningful for our members.

“We assure you, we will not relent. The Executive Committee that I am honoured to lead as the Chairman has been in place for about seven years, and in about one year, five months, we will be passing the baton to the next set of Executives. Please, permit me to highlight some of our modest achievements since our assumption of office on 7th July, 2018,” he said.

He recalled that the branch was able to complete the SSANU TASUED Secretariat edifice within two years of their assumption of office.

He said that this would not have been possible without the support of their numerous donors and friends of the Union.

“At the assumption of office of this executive, we saw a gap that we felt an urgent need to bridge, and that gave rise to the establishment of the Endwell Scheme.

“This scheme was established in 2019 with a modest monthly deduction at the time; however, it has now grown to become a flagship. Sister Unions have indeed replicated our model in taking care of retirees so that we can all end well.

“With its timely release of cheques to all retirees, making available loans to qualified members, distribution of dividends and souvenirs to members, this scheme has indeed significantly contributed to members’ welfare.

“Since the assumption of office of this Executive, we have made it a duty to celebrate our co-existence as members of a union and also to rejoice with one another at our annual end-of-the-year party.

“This executive committee has consistently appreciated the support of our members by distributing souvenirs to all of our members.

“Souvenirs like face caps, vests and Ankara have been distributed in years past. The beautiful and colourful Ankara adorned by our members are distributed to them by the union as a souvenir to celebrate this hosting,” he said.

Comrade Adebayo stressed that, based on the need to support the union’s members, who are diagnosed with health challenges, the EXCO inaugurated a Committee tasked with this responsibility, with the permission of the Congress.

He said that they established the SSANU Health Committee, which has assisted the members with a substantial amount to ameliorate the cost of health expenses.

“We organised public lectures, seminars and relevant trainings for our members where notable scholars were invited to enrich the job knowledge of our members so as to improve their capacity and professional prowess.

“On the retirees, the Executive Committee has made it a point of duty to celebrate our members who have served the university meritoriously and have gone on to retire after their years of service to the university. Befitting gift items are presented to them as a token of our appreciation.

“Our members have been enjoying their promotions as and when due since the Assumption of Office of this Executive. For those who are going to the bar of their cadre, interviews were conducted, and successful members were duly given their promotions.

“Some of our members who have been stagnated for this same reason have now been slated for interview in the coming month of September 2025, while the promotion process for the current year has already commenced.

“It is my pleasure to inform that desiring and successful members of the Union were converted to Teaching and non-teaching positions, having undergone the necessary processes.

“This Executive has consistently pursued and prioritised the welfare of our members. With all sense of modesty, we have given numerous medical and non-medical supports to our members in need.

“The Union has actually gained a lot of strides and achievements within record time by the grace of Allah and the best wishes of our members. I will, with your kind permission, seek to as I must discuss some other pressing challenges we are facing as a union in the university,” he said.