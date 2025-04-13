SSANU Petitions NUC, NLC Over Alleged Members Intimidation

Share

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has petitioned the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the National Universities Commission (NUC) over the alleged intimidation of its members at the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE).

Abdussobur Olayiwola Salaam, the National Vice President of SSANU and Chairman of the Western Zone, along with Secretary Hamzat Fajoye Oyelere, claimed that members were facing intimidation due to the threat of an industrial action following the acquittal of the Vice Chancellor, Abayomi Fasina, over sexual harassment allegations leveled against him.

In addition to the NLC and NUC, the union has also petitioned the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, the Executive Secretary of NUC, the National Human Rights Commission, and the National President of SSANU over the alleged intimidation of FUOYE staff.

The leadership of SSANU’s Western Zone said that some members of the university’s management were attempting to coerce union members across various units and departments into signing an undrafted document aimed at disavowing the position of the national union.

The union condemned the acts of intimidation and coercion by the university management in response to the threat of industrial action over the exoneration of Fasina by the university’s Governing Council.

In their petition, Salaam and Oyelere called on the Federal Government, the Ministry of Education, NUC, and other relevant stakeholders to intervene and caution the Vice Chancellor before the situation escalates into a full-blown strike that could disrupt academic activities.

The union urged its members and staff at FUOYE to remain resolute and not succumb to these threats, emphasizing that SSANU would take all necessary legal and industrial actions to protect their rights.

The union also alerted the public to this undemocratic and anti-labour practice at FUOYE, which it warned could severely disrupt the academic and administrative functions of the institution.

SSANU further said that it would not allow the rights of its members to be trampled upon by an overbearing management and reiterated its commitment to protecting the welfare of its members while ensuring justice and fairness at FUOYE.

Share