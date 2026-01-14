SSANU, NASU Warn FG Against Delay In Renegotiation, Felicitate ASUU

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Non-Academic Staff of Universities (NASU) and Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) have jointly called on the Federal Government to expedite action in the ongoing renegotiation with the unions.

The JAC, which made the call on the heels of signing an age-long agreement with the university lecturers union, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Wednesday warned that any further delay after signing of the Agreement with ASUU, their sister union, would be tantamount to a clear invitation to chaos, and the distortion of industrial peace which NASU and SSANU have continued to maintain despite the government’s continued insensitivity to the university system, and the gruesome conditions under which its members are made to work.

In a statement issued by the JAC to felicitate with ASUU on the signing of the Agreement by the Federal Government, the unions said: “JAC of NASU and SSANU remains committed to the entrenchment of industrial harmony and sustainable communities in our universities, and calls on the Federal Government to ensure expedite action in the ongoing renegotiation with NASU and SSANU, as any further delay after signing today’s Agreement with our sister union would be tantamount to a clear invitation to chaos, and the distortion of industrial peace we have continued to maintain.”

The statement, titled: “JAC congratulates ASUU on signing of Agreement with the Federal Government and calls on the Federal Government to expedite action on pending renegotiation with NASU and SSANU,” which was signed by General-Secretary of NASU, Prince Peter Adeyemi and President of SSANU/Chairman of JAC, Mohammed Ibrahim.

It said: “The Joint Action Committee of NASU and SSANU extends its felicitations to our sister union, ASUU, on the milestone achieved today, January 14, 2026, as it signs what appeared to be an elusive agreement with the Federal Government for improved working conditions for its members.”

The JAC, therefore, noted that the timely conclusion of the ongoing renegotiation with NASU and SSANU would avert the breakdown of industrial peace and harmony in the system, and thus advised the Federal Government not to stir the hornet’s nest through any form of delay tactics.