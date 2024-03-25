SSANU, NASU Suspend 7-day Strike, Ask Govt To Pay Withheld Salary

As the seven-day warning strike declared by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) embarked by the two unions since Monday, March 18, ended, the unions yesterday threatened that it will embarked on a nationwide indefinite strike if the Federal Government refuses to do the needful.

Announcing the suspension of the warning strike yesterday in a release made available to the Education Writers Association of Nigeria (EWAN) during a virtual/zoom meeting organised by the association, President of SSANU, Mohammed Ibrahim, said the organs of SSANU would soon meet to determine the next line of action. During the forum organised to engage critical stakeholders in the education sector on the warning strike, Ibrahim and the President of the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), Ibeji Nwokema, condemned government’s action and its agencies not to pay their members’ four and five months withheld salaries.

Though the Minister of Education, Prof Tahir Mamman, did not attend the forum, against his earlier assurance to attend, SSANU and NAAT leadership wondered why a section of the unions in the universities was paid four-month and other three unions were not paid, despite that President Bola Tinubu, who gave the waiver, directed that the payment should be across board.

Ibrahim, who said the meeting with the minister and other officials of the Federal Government, did not bring about any concrete action by the government, but was based on optimism, said the union would still give the government a window for dialogue and to do the needful. On his part, Nwakoma, expressed sadness that there were some interests in the government that do not want peace and stability in the Nigerian university system, given their attitude of such officials who give one union preferential treatment over others.

Speaking at the forum, he wondered why the government has refused to pay the other unions – SSANU, NAAT and NASU, even when the President directed it should be across board. As a way forward for a lasting solution, the duo, who noted the system is where it is now because of the nonchalant attitude of the government, urged the government to properly fund education and implement the various Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) signed with the unions to ensure peace on campuses.