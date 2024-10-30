SSANU, NASU Strike Disrupts OAU Freshers’ Orientation

Share

The nationwide strike by the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) yesterday stalled the orientation programme organised by the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) for first year students.

SSANU and NASU embarked on a nationwide indefinite strike on Monday to demand payment of their withheld four months’ salary.

Chairman Taiwo Arobadi said it was a pity that new students, who were being exposed to the dos and don’ts of the institution, could have such an ugly experience while entering the institution

Share

Please follow and like us: