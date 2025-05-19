SSANU, NASU Reject N50bn Disbursement Formula, Demand Equity

Share

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the different non-academic unions in the Nigerian universities has firmly rejected the Federal Government’s approved formula for disbursing N50 billion to university-based unions.

The unions are the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the NonAcademic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU).

The unions made their decision known in a joint statement signed by NASU General Secretary, Mr Peters Adeyemi, and SSANU National President, Mr Mohammed Ibrahim, and made available to journalists yesterday in Abuja.

The unions expressed outrage over the allocation of 80 per cent of the funds to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), leaving only 20 per cent to be shared among SSANU, NASU, and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT).

JAC described the allocation as “grossly unfair, provocative, and unacceptable,” warning that the imbalance could deepen existing divides between teaching and non-teaching staff in Nigerian universities and potentially lead to industrial unrest.

According to them, nonteaching staff are not secondclass citizens but key contributors to the functionality, administration, research, and overall development of the university system.

“This is not about union rivalry but about fairness and recognition,” the statement read. “The government must acknowledge the pivotal role of non-teaching staff in the stability and progress of Nigerian universities.”

JAC called on the Federal Government to urgently review and reverse the distribution formula, warning that proceeding with the current arrangement could provoke widespread dissatisfaction and industrial disharmony. “The time to correct this injustice is now. A stitch in time saves nine,” the statement warned.

Share