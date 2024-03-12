SSANU issues fresh strike threat, asks FG to pay withheld salaries

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) yesterday called on the federal and state governments to pay their four months’ withheld salary, threatening to embark on a oneweek nationwide warning strike as approved by the National Executive Council (NEC) if they failed to pay up. The union, which issued the strike warning during its NEC meeting held at the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA), said the strike would be declared in conjunction with other non-teaching unions under the Joint Action Committee (JAC) including NASU and NAAT.

“The National Executive Council (NEC) in session frowned at the latest action of the government which excluded SSANU and other non-teaching university-based unions from the payment of the four months withheld salaries arising from the nationwide strike action embarked upon by all unions in our public universities,” the association said in a communiqué issued at the end of the NEC meeting. Recall that the Federal Government has paid the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) four of the seven and half withheld salaries, an action which SSANU said it viewed as a clear violation and breach of the poststrike agreement with the government on non-victimisation of its members who participated in the strike.