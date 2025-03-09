SSANU Decries Salary Shortfalls, Demands Arrears Payment 

Share

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), has accused some universities of shortchanging it’s members through incomplete salaries and withholding third party deductions since their migration to the Government Integrated Financial and Management Information System (GIFMIS) platform.

A communique signed by National President SSANU, Mohammed Ibrahim at the end of the union’s 50th regular meeting and training of the National Executive Council of the Union in Oriole, Bayelsa State, urged the Federal Government to without delay, pay the outstanding two months salaries and the third party deductions owed its members, to avert industrial disharmony.

The communique partly reads: “The Union noted recorded cases of salary shortfalls and inconsistencies in payment of third-party deductions of various universities and Inter- University centres.

“Further enquires unearth that, on migration to the GIFMIS Platform, some Universities have started shortchanging their Staff by paying incomplete salaries and withholding third party deductions in the name of salary shortfalls, in flagrant disobedience of Financial Regulations.

“NEC in session commends the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration for paying two (2) months out of the four (4) months withheld salaries of our members in Federal Universities and inter- University Centres.

“NEC further noted that the two months arrears were paid without remitting third party payments such as Cooperative deductions, dues for professional associations and others.

“NEC appeals to the Federal Government through the Minister of Education, Dr. Morufu Olatunji Alausa, to as a matter of seriousness facilitate the payment of our remaining two (2) months salaries and the third party deductions, so as to guarantee industrial harmony in all Nigerian Universities and inter University Centres.”

While expressing displeasure on the delayed release of the 50 billion for payment of earned and other allowances which was appropriated in the 2023 Supplementary Budget, the Union urged the Federal Government to ensure it is recaptured in the 2025 budget and other pending allowances released without further delay.

The Union further frowned at the non-payment of the arrears of our twenty- five (25%) and Thirty five (35%) percent salary increment for Federal Universities, inter-Universities Centres and some State Universities.

Condemning the incessant cases of sexual harassment of students and staff in tertiary institutions especially the alleged case of sexual harassment involving the Vice-Chancellor of Federal University, Oye, Ekiti State, Abayomi Fashina against a Deputy Director of Works and Services of the same Institution, SSANU warned that it is “closely monitoring the developments and anything short of justice for the sexually harassed members of the union would be unacceptable.”

SSANU also frowned at the huge taxes which it lamented has rendered the new minimum wage useless, and the exorbitant electricity tariffs which he said was affe ring optimal performance of tertiary institutions.

“NEC noted with disappointment and excruciating pains the humongous tax on various goods and services.

“Some of these taxation are affecting our meagre salaries through the pay as you earn (PAYE) tax, the hike in Value Added Tax (VAT) and numerous unexplainable tariffs. This has drastically rendered the Seventy (70) Thousand Naira minimum wage increase useless and of no effect.

“NEC therefore calls on the Government of the day to work towards a worker friendly Tax Regime to ameliorate the hardship faced by our members.

“NEC-in-Session commended the effort of the Federal Government on the improved electricity supply, though at very exploitative and exorbitant rates.

“NEC observed that most Universities and inter- University centres are constantly running on generators because their overhead costs are unable to pay their electricity bills, thereby making it unconducive for Universities to operate optimally. This is unacceptable and adversely affecting the institutions.

“NEC also observed with utmost dismay that Bayelsa State where the first oil well was discovered and had produced a former President with other prominent Nigerians, is yet to be connected to the National Grid.

“NEC hereby appeals to the Federal Government and Power Investors to passionately look into the electricity issue in Bayelsa and other state facing the same challenges.”

While calling on the federal and state governments to be alive to their constitutional responsibilities of protecting lives and properties in the wake of worsening insecurity in the country, SSANU appealed to both States and Federal Government to make intentional efforts to repair bad roads and prioritize infrastructural development saying, the “deplorable conditions of these roads have increased extortion of commuters by Nigerian security agencies and vigilante groups.”

On non-implementation of the new minimum wage, “NEC in session also observed that some State Governments are yet to implement, not to talk of payment of the arrears of the last reviewed Minimum Wage.

“It therefore calls on all such State Governments to do the needful and bring workers in State Universities up to same pace with their counterparts in Federal Universities.”

