SSAN: Poor Investment In Education, Nigeria’s Problem

The Social Science Academy of Nigeria (SSAN) has said the problem in Nigeria was not the number of social science graduates but the persistent failure of government to invest in quality education and create meaningful job opportunities.

Recall that the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, during the presentation of licences to proprietors of 11 newly approved private universities in the country, said Nigeria needs fewer social science graduates and more “problem-solving” graduates, with technical and life skills.

However, SSAN, in a statement signed by its president, Prof. Chike Okolocha, yesterday in Abuja, faulted the minister’s claims that Nigeria has produced too many social science graduates.

Okolocha, who described the Minister’s remarks as “a violent negation of the Universities Autonomy Law” and an example of “anti-intellectualism” by public officials, argued that his position was not guided by facts, even as he insisted that social science disciplines were vital to addressing the country’s deep-rooted economic, political, and social challenges.

He said: “He (the Minister) was silent on the current number of social science graduates in the country and the quantum deemed desirable. Nigerians challenged a similar unproven statement on the surplus of medical doctors in Nigeria by Dr. Chris Ngige, former Minister of Labour. We verily believe that Dr. Alausa’s statement does not reflect public policy.

“Social sciences were birthed out of the quest and intellectual introspection to find solutions to the social problems that arose from the Industrial, American and French Revolutions and latterly, World War I and II. In the 21st century, these social problems have multiplied by leaps and bounds.

“Nigeria is currently in the throes of poverty, social and political exclusion, economic downturn, underdevelopment and unwieldy dependency, insurgency, terrorism, ethnic irredentism, gender exclusion and social inequality, crime and delinquency and violence, illegal migration and human trafficking, over urbanisation and rural decay, agricultural atavism, religious intolerance, insecurity and instability among others.

“The social sciences were created to tackle these difficulties. Indeed, the subject matter of the social sciences and humanities are the foundation of societal development. We therefore require more social scientists, not less. A nation that has no social scientific and humanistic enquiries into its values, structures, political and socio-economic relations cannot achieve sustainable development and security.”

The Don, who cited leading Nigerian figures such as Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote and top bankers, Jim Ovia and Tony Elumelu, who all studied social science disciplines, argued that Nigeria’s most successful entrepreneurs and public administrators are products of social science education.

“While SSAN agrees that Nigeria should produce more graduates in the (pure) sciences, technology, engineering, mathematics and medicine (STEMM), this cannot be exclusive of the social sciences and humanities.

“By the way, social science disciplines like finance, accounting, economics, marketing and management are also classified as STEMM courses. Even so, STEMM alone cannot save us. In fact, knowledge is not classifiable as medicine versus the social sciences because it is an integrated inter-disciplinary inquiry, explanation and understanding applied to identifying and solving societal problems.”

The academy urged the Federal Government to distance itself from the Minister’s comments, emphasising that national development required the contributions of both technical and social science professionals.

It said Nigeria must not repeat the policy mistakes of the past, such as the misguided ban on history in our curriculum.

“The new affront from the Minister of Education is a signifier that we ought to be wary of the anti-intellectualism of public officials in Nigeria. We recall between 1982 and 2007, we pandered to the advice of the World Bank and International Finance Institutions, suggesting that Africa needs technical knowledge and polytechnics, not the social sciences and humanities.

“Government duly adopted the 60/40 formula, which gave priority to the sciences and actually banished History from the Nigerian education curriculum. Yet unemployment, poverty and underdevelopment did not vanish. Wisdom eventually prevailed and History was unbanned in 2017 (although the actual implementation of the reversal waited until 2022),” Okolocha added.

