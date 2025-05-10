SSAN Faults Education Minister’s Claim On Social Science Graduates

Share

The Social Science Academy of Nigeria (SSAN) has faulted the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, for suggesting that Nigeria produces too many social science graduates, stating that the real issue is the government’s persistent failure to invest in quality education and create sustainable job opportunities.

Dr. Alausa had made the remarks during the presentation of operating licences to 11 newly approved private universities, where he advocated for fewer social science graduates and more “problem-solving” graduates with technical and life skills.

In a statement issued Saturday in Abuja, SSAN President, Prof. Chike Okolocha, described the minister’s comments as “a violent negation of the Universities Autonomy Law” and an example of “anti-intellectualism” by public officials.

He argued that the minister’s position was not supported by empirical evidence, insisting that social science disciplines remain critical to addressing Nigeria’s complex socio-political and economic challenges.

“He (the Minister) was silent on the current number of social science graduates in the country and the quantum deemed desirable,” Okolocha stated.

“Nigerians challenged a similar unsubstantiated statement on the surplus of medical doctors by former Minister of Labour, Dr. Chris Ngige. We verily believe that Dr. Alausa’s statement does not reflect sound public policy.”

According to him, social sciences were born out of a historical quest to resolve societal issues that emerged after the Industrial, American, and French Revolutions, and later, the two World Wars.

“In the 21st century, these social problems have grown exponentially,” he said.

He pointed to Nigeria’s current struggles with poverty, social exclusion, economic downturn, insecurity, terrorism, ethnic and gender exclusion, human trafficking, and rural decay, arguing that these are precisely the issues social sciences are designed to confront.

“The subject matter of the social sciences and humanities form the foundation of societal development. We therefore need more social scientists, not fewer. A nation that lacks robust social scientific and humanistic inquiry into its values, structures, and socio-political relations cannot attain sustainable development or national security,” he said.

Okolocha cited notable Nigerians—including Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, and banking moguls Jim Ovia and Tony Elumelu—who studied social science disciplines, arguing that many of Nigeria’s most successful entrepreneurs and administrators are products of social science education.

While SSAN acknowledged the importance of expanding STEMM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and medicine) education, it insisted this must not come at the expense of the social sciences.

“Disciplines like finance, accounting, economics, marketing, and management are also classified as STEMM fields. Yet even STEMM cannot thrive in isolation. Knowledge is not a zero-sum game between the sciences and social sciences; it is an integrated, interdisciplinary process essential to solving societal problems,” he said.

SSAN urged the federal government to distance itself from the minister’s statement, warning against a repeat of past policy missteps such as the now-reversed ban on history from the Nigerian curriculum.

“The new affront from the Minister of Education is a reminder that we must remain vigilant against the anti-intellectual tendencies of public officials,” Okolocha added.

“Between 1982 and 2007, Nigeria adopted the 60/40 science-to-arts admission policy, influenced by flawed advice from international finance institutions suggesting Africa only needed technical skills. Yet unemployment and underdevelopment persisted. History was eventually restored to the curriculum in 2017, with full implementation by 2022. We must learn from that mistake.”

