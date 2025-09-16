SRRDBA Warns Of Increased Water Release From Goronyo Dam

The Sokoto Rima River Basin Development Authority (SRRBDA) has issued a flood alert, notifying communities and farmers downstream of the Goronyo Dam of an increased release of water due to heavy inflows and rising water levels.

In a statement signed by Abubakar Bagudu, Technical Adviser to the Managing Director, the agency explained that the decision was taken to safeguard the dam’s structural integrity and prevent a large-scale disaster.

The SRRBDA stated that the inflow surge was triggered by the recent breach of the Kankiya Dam in Katsina State, coupled with significant rainfall recorded in the catchment areas, which pushed the Goronyo Dam beyond its holding capacity of 943 million cubic meters.

As a result, the water release has been increased from 300 cubic meters per second to 550 cubic meters per second. The agency urged farmers and residents along riverbanks and flood-prone areas to evacuate immediately and remain vigilant.

The SRRBDA also assured stakeholders that it would continue to provide timely information and guidance to mitigate risks and safeguard lives and livelihoods.

The Goronyo Dam, commissioned in 1992, is the largest multi-purpose reservoir in Sokoto State, designed to support irrigation farming, water supply, fisheries, and flood control.