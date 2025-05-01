SROL Drives Youth Engagement, Community Unity With Football Tournament

Share

Segilola Resources Operating Limited (SROL) has successfully concluded its annual football tournament with 12 dynamic football teams comprising SROL staff and members of their host communities in Osun State.

The tournament, held from Friday, April 25 to Sunday, April 27, reinforced SROL’s unwavering commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), promoting unity, nurturing local talent and deepening community engagement.

The highly anticipated event, which lasted three days, brought together teams of male and female categories in a spirited display of talent, teamwork, and sportsmanship.

Matches followed a round-robin and knockout format, culminating in the grand finals and a vibrant closing ceremony at the Iperindo Community Field on Sunday, April 27.

Reflecting on the tournament’s impact, Austin Menegbo, Country Manager of SROL, remarked: “At Segilola Resources Operating Limited, football isn’t just a game we support—it’s a shared passion that connects our staff and our host communities.

“It’s more than CSR—it’s a celebration of youth potential, community spirit, and the unifying power of the game. Watching our local talent take the field with such determination reinforces why we do this: to foster growth, inclusion, and lasting bonds through sports.”

The male category featured eight teams divided into two groups: • Group A: Segun FC, Lee FC, Louise FC, Ettienne FC • Group B: James FC, Julian FC, Collins FC, Chris FC In the female category, four teams competed across two groups: • Group A: Aderinokun FC, Adeoye FC • Group B: Alf FC, Adrian FC The tournament progressed through intense quarterfinals and semifinals, culminating in the grand finale between Segun FC and Adrian FC in the male category, and Chris FC versus Aderinokun FC in the female category.

Both games concluded with a final scoreline of 5-4, with Segun FC and Chris FC emerging as winners in their respective categories.

Alongside the finals, novelty matches (between staff members of SROL and SINIC Engineering ltd) and third-place games (won by James FC and Adeoye FC in the male and female categories) added a festive touch, showcasing the deep community engagement that defines the event.

Adewale David, captain of Segun FC, winning team in the men’s category, shared: “This tournament means everything to us beyond simply winning. It was an opportunity to be seen, heard, and being given a chance to shine. We are grateful to SROL for creating a space where our community feels united and celebrated.”

Share