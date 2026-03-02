SROL Delivers Schools, Skills, Safety Initiatives In Host Communities

As part of its ongoing commitment to sustainable community development in Osun State, Segilola Resources Operating Limited (SROL), a subsidiary of Thor Explorations Ltd. and operator of Nigeria’s first commercial gold mine, commissioned a new primary school and launched a series of youth-focused empowerment and sensitisation programmes in its host communities.

A statement over the weekend said Imogbara Primary School, inaugurated on February 25, was constructed to provide a safe, inclusive, and conducive learning environment for students. This project delivered new classroom blocks, a dedicated administrative and staff room, and chairs and tables for pupils and staff alike.

For SROL, this milestone represents more than just a construction project; it is a long-term commitment to education as a foundation for social progress and economic opportunity.

Speaking at the primary school’s inauguration, Austin Menegbo, Country Manager, Segilola Resources Operating Limited, said: “Primary education is the foundation that shapes young minds and sets children on the path to lifelong learning.

Beyond expanding access to quality education in the Imogbara community, this project also created employment opportunities during construction, contributing to local economic growth. We believe this school will not only inspire children to dream bigger, but also improve lives across the community.”

Building on this milestone, SROL rolled out a range of youth empowerment initiatives on 26th February to build life skills, promote safety, and strengthen community resilience.

These include the Youth Empowerment Program (YEP), Teacher’s Initiative Program, Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) Sustainability Program, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) Ilesha Youth Sensitisation and Command Youth Safety Education (YES) Programme.

Through the Youth Empowerment Program (YEP), 17 young people from Iperindo, Odo-Ijesha, and Imogbara communities received vocational training in business areas such as barbing, hairdressing, tailoring, aluminium fabrication, carpentry, and cocoa merchanting.

The Teacher’s Initiative Programme is an essential part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) commitment to improving educational outcomes in its host communities.

It empowered pupils and teachers in the Iperindo, Odo-Ijesha, and Imogbara communities with resources for all primary and secondary school subjects, including Mathematics, English, Physics, Chemistry, and Government.