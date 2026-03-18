Sri Lanka Declares Wednesdays Off As Asian Countries Try To Conserve Fuel

Sri Lanka has declared every Wednesday a holiday for public institutions to conserve fuel as the island nation grapples with possible shortages in the wake of the US and Israel’s war with Iran.

“We must prepare for the worst, but hope for the best,” President Anura Kumara Dissanayake said at an emergency meeting with senior officials on Monday.

This is the latest in a series of belt-tightening measures undertaken by Asian countries since the war choked off the Strait of Hormuz, which used to carry millions of barrels of oil from the Gulf into the region, reports the BBC.

Nearly 90% of all the oil and gas flowing through the strait last year was bound for Asia, which is the world’s largest oil-importing region.