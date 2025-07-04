SquirrelPR Unveils Platform To Revolutionise Sponsored Content Distribution

SquirrelPR, the public relations tech startup behind Africa’s leading news – room engagement platform, has announced the official launch of GoBorderless.

Africa, a no-subscription sponsored content marketplace designed to simplify press distribution across Africa’s complex media landscape.

With GoBorderless.Africa, brands, startups, agencies, and marketers can now seamlessly place sponsored content directly with verified news platforms across Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, and a growing list of pan-African publications including Forbes Africa, Business Insider Africa, TechCabal, and The Africa Report.

“African media is vibrant but fragmented, and that fragmentation has made cross-border content distribution expensive, opaque, and inefficient,” said James Ezechukwu, Co-founder of SquirrelPR.

“With GoBorderless, we’re removing the friction – giving storytellers direct access to credible media outlets without needing to go through agencies, consultants, or endless email chains.”

For years, marketing professionals across Africa have struggled with the limitations of traditional PR and media buying models.

From chasing down unresponsive editors to navigating unclear pricing structures and unreliable third-party intermediaries, the path to continental media visibility has been filled with barriers.

A self-serve platform to browse, select, and book placements directly with verified media. Transparent pricing for each outlet with clear deliverables. Simplified payments through a centralized system that removes cross-border payment friction.

A growing network of pan-African and country-specific outlets, making regional storytelling easier and faster. “This platform is built for today’s communications professional — someone who needs speed, scale, and accountability,” said Ezechukwu.”