SquirrelPR And Syncthesis Innovation Hub Move To Empower Web3 Startups In Africa

SquirrelPR, Africa’s pioneer PR management software, has entered into a strategic partnership with Syncthesis Innovation Hub, a leading communications and ecosystem enabler, to accelerate the visibility, credibility, and growth of Web3 startups across Africa.

This collaboration is designed to empower Web3 startups with SquirrelPR’s innovative PR and media relations tools to boost visibility, while reinforcing Syncthesis’s role as a trusted ecosystem partner in storytelling and communications.

Together, both organisations will deliver structured, affordable, and impactful PR support to startups navigating Africa’s rapidly evolving Web3 landscape. The partnership will roll out a Web3 PR Accelerator where Syncthesis nominates select startups, and SquirrelPR provides significantly discounted access to its tools, alongside PR mentoring and hands-on guidance.

In addition, the partnership will co-create thought leadership opportunities, including webinars, masterclasses, and media spotlight sessions that equip founders with essential communication strategies.