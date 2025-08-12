Squatters Weep Under Rain As Taskforce Clears Illegal Settlement In Apo

It was an agonizing moment for settlers in one of the suburbs of Apo district, when FCT Ministerial taskforce stormed the place to clear illegal structures used as shelters by settlers.

Some of the Displaces settlers where seen scampering for safety while also trying to salvage some of the belongings, having seen the steaming bulldozers.

Stephen Obiozor, one of the settlers said the demolition exercise was unexpected and has thrown the victims into untold hardship.

Obiozor noted that the settlers were not criminals, but disadvantaged and needed a place to squat and pursue their legitimate livelihoods.

Obiozor, also said the about 200 occupants living there were granted permission by the owner of the plots.

According to him, the settlers built small tents and shops and were mainly selling provisions, food, beer and soft drinks.

Speaking on the sanitation exercise, the FCTA Director of Development Control, Mukhtar Galadima said that none of such places will be spared, because the Minister has directed a total clearance of all makeshift homes around the city.

Galadima disclosed that the ongoing exercise was part of the measures to beef up security across the city.

He explained that the area was originally designated for residential purpose, noting that allocations had long been made but the allottees failed to develop their plot at stipulated time.

Galadima said, “So as has been directed by the FCT Security Committee, we are going to take over the area; we are going to possess it,” he said.

He said that the area had been planned with a clearly defined road corridor demarcated by a deep trench.

“The road is what we call the S20, extension of Oladipo Diya that goes through FHA Apo, up to Guzape 2. So the road is clearly defined and the plots are also defined”.