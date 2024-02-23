Square Image Honours 02 Pictures Boss, Sodimu Oladipupo

Waves making cinematographer and music video director, Sodimu Oladipupo Temitayo, famously known as 02 Pictures, has been honoured by Square Image Associates, a media and public relations outfit in Lagos. The CEO of Square Image, Bayo Adetu, said Oladipupo merited the honour having worked behind the cameras for many Nigeria’s A-list musicians.

Oladipupo has directed music videos for Olamide, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Phatiah, Zlatan, Tekno, Kiss Daniel, Fireboy DML, Falz, Ayra Star, Timaya, CDQ and many others. He studied Cinematography at Unlimited LA Studio, a film school in Lagos, Nigeria.

He has also travelled across Africa in his course to be a cinematographer as he has been to Rwanda, Namibia and so on. In Nigeria, Oladipupo teamed up with a group of filmmakers like TG Omori, Phatiah and Abula to create different quality videos.

According to him, the Cinematographers he admires are Steven Spielberg, Hype Williams, DJ Tee, Akin Alabi, Director Dove, Kemi Adetiba, Sesan and Aje.