A Professor of Islamic Law at the University of Ilorin, Abdur-Razaq Alaro, has warned that squandering and misusing the wealth left for orphans could lead one to hellfire.

The Don stated this in Ilorin while delivering a paper at the 5th Annual Ramadan Lecture of the Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS) Muslim Community.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the lecture is themed: “The Role of Muslims in Supporting the Bereaved: Attitude and Responsibilities During and After Burial”.

Alaro, who is also an Advisor to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on noninterest Islamic Banking, said: “Care for the orphans and the bereaved in our society becomes a collective duty and shared responsibility.”

According to him, Muslims must ensure that support for the bereaved in society is a religious duty as enshrined in the traditions of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

The expert on Islamic Law described an orphan as anyone who lost his/her father before attaining the age of maturity, while a bereaved as someone who lost a close associate.

He added that supporting the bereaved goes beyond attending burial rites, while urging Muslims to maintain contact with grieving families with materials and emotional support.