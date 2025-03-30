Squabbling over ministration fees

Share

The debate over whether or not music ministers should demand charges upon invitation to minister resurfaced recently, with individuals expressing diverse views. Some questioned the rationale behind the monetary demand by some gospel singers and instrumentalists. Some believe that if gospel ministers are told not to charge on the basis that they were freely given the gifts they express, some preachers should also not expect honorarium, nor make monetary or other demands to honour invitations to minister and also should not place price tags on the courses they offer interested individuals or groups. “It is hypocritical for any preacher to keep attacking music ministers for charging fees for their performances while turning a blind eye to preachers who charge money and give some other conditions to be fulfilled before they can honour invitations to preach,” Kehinde Garuba an observer, commented on the town hall meeting posted on YouTube.

There are music ministers who view that a lot goes to fine-tuning their gifts, producing music, funding their living, maintaining backup singers and instrumentalists, etc. On the other hand, some preachers make known that they also pay to learn some things which they teach and might need to pay some facilitators to bring them on board for people who enrolled in some trainings; hence their coaching classes, mentorship, and inner circle membership cannot be free.

At the same time, some concluded that what was good for the goose is likewise good for the gander, adding that soul winning should be the primary focus and not materialism.

Recall, days ago, Timi Dakolo was in the news as he pointed out that Pastor Femi Lazarus was charging for the school of ministry while at the same time criticising gospel artists for fee charging. However, news followed that they both reconciled their differences with Pastor Emmanuel Iren, who perhaps acted the role of a mediator as captured in a photo and caption posted by Pastor Lazarus.

However, as part of addressing the issue, Pastor Praise Fowowe held a town hall meeting on the theme, ‘Christian Music Ministry, to charge or not’, with panellists made up of music minsters and pastors including Pastor Godman Akinlabi of the Elevation Church, Pastor Yemi Davids, Chairman Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Lagos State Chapter; Pastor Wale Adenuga, Tope Alabi and ID Cabassa, a music producer and pastor.

Sharing experiences

Sharing his hurtful experience in the comment section, Ayodeji Opaleke, a choir master, music director, and multi-instrumentalist, said music ministers and instrumentalists especially have been disrespected and taken for granted by some churches, and that may be responsible for them charging money to discharge their services now.

Opaleke’s narration: “I have served as choir master, music director, and multi-instrumentalist in churches for several years and did not charge a dime. I remember when I played for a church in Lagos early 2000s, Praise Fowowe, you know the church (lol). I train the choir, play in English and Yoruba services, play multiple instruments Keyboard, Guitar, Bass and Saxophone. Carried instruments up and down from home to church for rehearsals.

“I had no job, and the church was not paying me a dime. At one point, I wanted to do the CCNA certification to enhance my job search, and I raised half of N26, 000 then for the exam. I went to the Pastor to ask for support for a loan (not dash o) to complete the N26, 000 but the Pastor said ‘we as church don’t give loans!’ I was hurt and thank God for my mother who later got me the balance to do the exam and got my certification, which paved the way for me to make an entry into Telecom then.”

Meanwhile, Fowowe, who now lives in Dallas, United States of America, said the subject could rock the Christian body if care was not taken, hence the decision to hold the meeting after he was approached to intervene in the matter as a neutral person. He acknowledged the efforts of some music ministers in the music ministry and nation-building, including Mama Bola Are and Evangelist. Niyi Adedokun, whose songs, he said, shook governance in Nigeria, especially in the late General Abacha’s era.

In the meeting, Fowowe made efforts to get the panellists to shed light on grey areas to correct some misconceptions. Responding to what worship ministry truly means, Pastor Adenuga said he finds it funny when some say there is nothing as worship ministry.

Fowowe on the perception that music ministry is synonymous to being free, shared a sad story of a friend who was in the worship music ministry in a particular church for so many years and when he was going to “wax an album and he had mentioned it to me and then everything he did it for free. He will come to church and never miss choir rehearsals. He never missed to back for the pastor, and then he couldn’t fund his album. He started selling Zobo in front of the church to raise money, but he couldn’t raise enough money, so he left. Then one day I heard that he passed on.”

He continued: “Apparently, he had to take a job because he still needed to fund that album, and the first day he resumed, he had an accident at the Third Mainland Bridge and he passed on. I’m looking at that scenario and I’m asking myself, could he have remained alive if he had been helped or something like? But when people talk about ministry in Nigeria, basically it seems as if he’s someone who doesn’t charge, is that correct, pastor Wale?”

Wale Adenuga speaks

Pastor Wale responded, “I am neither for nor against whether you want to charge, whether you don’t want to charge. That’s really up to you. I also don’t believe that God will unilaterally tell you not to charge or whether you should charge. What I do say to people is that there are a whole lot of things that are more important than money. Do you understand? Whether you want to talk about relationships and all of that and you also need to be mindful of the culture in which you operate.

“There are very few churches; the churches that can give you a great honorarium or that can meet your charge are actually in the minority. Thank God I mean Pastor Godman is here, Pastor Yemi is here, because it’s been proven when you look at a church, I mean I think it’s George Banner in one of his books that said the majority of the churches around the world are 100 people or less.

“You as a worship minister or an artiste if you say I would only go to places where I would be paid or pay I mean where they can only pay me a certain amount of money, what you’re actually indirectly saying to God is that I’m not available to minister to majority of God’s people.

“I say to people, you see, let’s face the reality. Let’s look at Nigeria, there are very few artists who can depend on music alone, and I’ve been saying this for like 15 or 20 years. Just understand where you are and go find something else to do, so that you don’t suffer heartache. This thing is also time-bound; it’s like sports, you can’t be on top of the charts forever, and you have to face that reality.

“It is not just a Nigerian thing. Someone like Lenny the Blank, who’s written great songs whether secular or…today he’s designing houses, he’s building houses. You have to face that reality. You can’t just keep saying no, I mean, I went to school, I studied music. Hey, learn from COVID, an epidemic can wipe your training away. You better learn to do kinds of stuff, it’s a balance of not being entitled and a balance of not being taken for granted. I don’t think there’s one answer that fits all.”

Challenge of paying music ministers/instrumentalists,

Fowowe revealed that growing up as the son of an Anglican Reverend, he was aware that the organist was the highest paid staff of the church, he earned more than his father, was given a house to ensure his comfort because his sole work was to prepare the music team and to show up for all the services. He said he took it upon himself before the panel session to reach out to a few Orthodox preachers to know if this issue is general or only among the Pentecostals, and he was told the organist is on salary and that they also created opportunities.

Posing his question to Pastor Godman Akinlabi, he asked, “Why does it seem that some Pentecostals are suddenly against worship ministers who charge for their services, or is there something currently going on that we are not aware of? Why is this matter suddenly on the front burner?”

Responding, Akinlabi said, he believes that if professionalism is wanted, which adds to service experience and the kind of excellence with which God is glorified, to a certain extent, Pentecostal churches should be willing to pay for it.

Akinlabi stated: “I want to answer it in two dimensions. One, music ministers who are like instrumentalists and all that who want to be paid to serve in the church, and guest ministers who charge for their service or their ministry, I think they’re slightly two different things. And when you look at it from the Orthodox Church background and the Pentecostal charismatic church background, the Pentecostal charismatic churches are mostly young. They are new in the frame of things. They are not yet institutionalized or are structured to be able to do things a certain way.

“If I start a church today as a young person I’m like and a young entrepreneur, quote and unquote. I have to sort a lot of things out. I’m depending solely on volunteerism, I don’t have enough money to be able to pay everybody who does things within the church. If you compare it with an Orthodox church, the Orthodox Church still depends on volunteerism, but it depends on a structure and institution as a denomination.

“It has a backing, and they already have a system that comes to terms with the fact that some things must be paid for. Even if the church is starting today because they’re part of a denomination, there’s a system that is working, and they know that some people have to be paid. They are ready to pay for those services for things to happen I believe that if we want professionalism which adds to our service experience, and the kind of excellence with which we glorify God and make our services what is supposed to be which to a certain extent we should be willing to pay for it.”

