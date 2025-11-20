SQHN Conference Highlights Solutions For Effective Patient Care

The Society for Quality in Healthcare in Nigeria (SQHN), a leading national organisation advancing healthcare quality and patient safety, recently hosted its 2025 Annual Conference and Professors Emmanuel Adeyemo & Oyinade Elebute Memorial Lecture at the Lagos Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island.

The event, themed: “Reimagining Healthcare Quality in Nigeria: Local Action, Global Insight, Lasting Impact,” brought together healthcare leaders, practitioners, policymakers, and academic stakeholders to showcase innovations, strategies, and best practices in patient safety and quality improvement, while highlighting SQHN’s ongoing commitment to advocate and facilitate the continuous improvement of quality and safety in healthcare in Nigeria.

In the lead-up to the main event, SQHN and the Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI) hosted a pre-conference Quality Improvement Workshop on Tuesday, 11th November. The workshop brought together more than 200 participants for a full day of practical, hands-on training aimed at improving patient flow and reducing waiting times in hospitals. The main conference then featured a keynote address by Dr. Don Berwick, a globally recognised leader in healthcare quality and co-founder of IHI.

This was followed by three panel discussions led by prominent figures in the Nigerian healthcare system, exploring quality as a foundation for Universal Health Coverage (UHC), the role of regulation in advancing patient safety, and the impact of technology in delivering high-quality care. Speaking on the significance of this year’s conference and theme, Mrs. Fola Laoye, a Member of the Board of Trustees of the Society for Quality in Healthcare in Nigeria (SQHN) reiterated the Society’s mission to institutionalize a culture of quality in Nigerian healthcare.

She said: “As we gather for the second edition of the Elebute Memorial Lecture, we are reminded that improving healthcare quality in Nigeria is both a professional duty and a moral responsibility. Our mission at SQHN is to ensure that every patient, in every part of this country, experiences care that is safe, effective, and dignified. This conference is a call to action to learn, to collaborate, and to push the boundaries of what quality healthcare in Nigeria can be.”

The conference comes at a critical moment for Nigerian healthcare. The 2024 Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey reveals that only 46 per cent of births occur with skilled attendance. Neonatal mortality stands at 41 deaths per 1,000 live births. With health insurance coverage reaching only 18.7 million Nigerians out of a population exceeding 220 million, significant gaps remain in achieving SDG 3.8—UHC. As 2030 approaches, locally driven quality improvement initiatives are essential to transforming these indicators.

Also commenting on the event, Dr. Don Berwick, the keynote speaker, emphasised the shared global responsibility for advancing healthcare quality. He said: “In terms of universal improvement skills, Nigeria has this gem, SQHN, who are a great resource in this country, and IHI (Institute of Healthcare Improvement) is ready to help set a national goal on what the skill level for everybody in healthcare should be.”

The event featured a distinguished gathering of special guests, including Dr. Kelechi Ohiri, Director-General/ CEO of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA); Prof. Akin Abayomi, Honourable Commissioner of Health, Lagos State; Prof. Philip Abiodun, Chairman, National Tertiary Health Institutions Standards Committee; Mrs. Njide Ndili, President of the Healthcare Federation of Nigeria (HFN) amongst others. Additionally, the lecture provided networking opportunities for healthcare professionals, policymakers, and academics, fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing aimed at improving healthcare outcomes in Nigeria.