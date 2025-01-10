Spyro Speaks On Challenges Of Being A Celebrity

Share

Nigerian singer, Oluwadipe Oluwasanmi David, popularly known as Spyro, express his frustration with the harsh reality of being a celebrity in Lagos.

In a post on his Instagram handle, Spyro shared a picture with a lengthy caption detailing his experience with a stranger who insulted him after he politely declined to give him money. He added that the stranger’s reaction was not the first of such incident.

Spyro lamented that everywhere he goes, people expect something from him. Whether it’s at a restaurant, church, or even online, the expectation is always the same – everybody wants to take, but nobody thinks about how he is faring.

Nothing that every time he steps out of his house, he spends a minimum of N100,000 on giving to people, Spyro explained that if he goes out three times a week, that’s N300,000 per week, N1.2 million per month, and a staggering N15 million per year.

His post underscored the financial burden that comes with being a celebrity in Lagos. “Really hard being a celebrity in this Lagos I told a guy I don’t have today and that I will see him next day and he rained insults on me.

Every day I step out of my house I spend a minimum of 100k on givings, now let’s do the maths..let’s say I go out 3 time a week, that’s 300k per week making 1.2m per month and that’s about 15million a year Kilode,” he wrote.

