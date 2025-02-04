Spyro Speaks On Alleged Sex Tape Blackmail

Share

Nigerian singer, Oludipe David, popularly known as Spyro, on Tuesday revealed that someone tried to blackmail him with a leak of his alleged sex tape.

Speaking in a series of posts on his Instagram story, Spyro said the blackmail came after he called the person out on his wrongdoing.

The Nigeria Singer also revealed that the said person is religious, and maintained that the worst liars and scammers are religious people.

READ ALSO

According to him, they hide behind their religion and false spiritual airs to perpetrate evil and defend their evils.

He wrote, “Don’t be deceived, the biggest scams and liars are the ones at the top of religious ladders.

“They perpetrate evil and quote holy books to support their wrongs and then emotional games and threats. The deception is on another level.

“I once called someone out for wrongdoing, and the next day, the person started confessing scriptures and in the same vein, sending threatening messages about releasing sex tapes as how they have a girl claiming she’s pregnant for me.”

Share

Please follow and like us: