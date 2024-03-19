Spyro Sends Strong Message To Men About Beautiful Women

Nigerian singer, Oludipe David, known professionally as Spyro, on Monday issued a stern warning to men regarding the allure and potential deceit of beautiful women.

Taking to his Instagram page, the singer shared his opinion while urging men to be wary of the facades that beauty can often conceal.

Spyro laid emphasis on the paradox of beauty, suggesting that behind the captivating exterior of some women lie the most treacherous intentions.

He further disclosed that the rarity of finding a woman who possesses both physical attractiveness and intelligence, advising men to cherish such companionship if they are fortunate enough to encounter it.

Spyro Acquires Multi-Million Naira New Home He also backed up his statements with biblical references, likening the allure of beauty to the deceptive nature of the devil himself. He challenged the conventional depiction of Satan with horns and tails, asserting that the devil often masquerades as an angel of light. He said, “The most terrible of women are often the extremely beautiful ones. If you have a beautiful woman with brains, please keep her because there are a few of them left and vice versa.” “The devil was described as the most beautiful Angel. He finds his best expression in beauty. Everything beautiful was created by God but beware, “The devil is the author of corruption and deceit, so this theology of the devil with horns and tails is wrong, even the Bible says in 2 Cor 11:14 ‘No wonder, for even Satan disguises himself as an Angel of light’. “My generation is constantly looking for the black devil with horns and tails. when in the real sense the devil is advanced, working behind a lot of pretty faces that we date, talk to and commune with. Beware, stay vigilant, and stay prayed up.” See post below;