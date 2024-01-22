Spyro Recounts Father Not Supporting His Music Career

Nigerian singer, Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, popularly known as Spyro, has revealed that his father did not support his decision to become a musician.

According to the Afroberats singer, his father had already destroyed his dream of being a fine artist, so he rebelled when his father attempted to stop him from becoming a musician.

Speaking in a recent episode of the Tea With Tay podcast, Spyro stated that despite having parents, he took to menial jobs like selling recharge cards to foot his bills and also buy studio time to record songs.

He said, “Being a pastor, my dad never wanted me to do music. I was a fine artist before. I could draw so well but for one reason or the other, he stopped me from doing that. Then I started music. He also wanted to stop me from doing that then I got rebellious.

“I have always had a flair for music right from primary school. I was in the church choir. And I was really good. All the choir masters back then always commended my talent.

“I was also playing the drum set back then. But my dad never wanted me to do music. It was war. But I knew it was what God had called me to do.

“After my secondary education, I started recording songs at the studio. I was selling recharge cards back then because I had to make ends meet even though I had parents who were feeding me. But I had to hustle to pay for my lifestyle and book studio time.”

New Telegraph recalls that Spyro rose to prominence after his song ‘Who Is Your Guy’ went viral in 2023. The remix version with Tiwa Savage won the Best Collaboration of the Year at the 2023 Headies Awards.