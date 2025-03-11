Share

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, better known as Spyro, has reacted to the speculation making rounds on social media that he is the father of reality TV star, Nengi Hampson’s newborn.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the reality TV star took to her Instagram page to announce the arrival of her first child in February.

Following her announcement, Spyro, who has previously admitted to having a crush on her, shared a congratulatory message alongside her video.

His post immediately sparked rumours that he might be the father of the child.

Addressing the speculation via his Instagram story, Spyro dismissed the claims, saying, “Nigerians, very ignorant set.

Exactly why the rich get richer and the poor get poorer… But then again, what do I even know? Congratulations again, my Nengs.

Recall that rumours had suggested that the Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, was responsible for Nengi’s pregnancy.

However, the governor denied the claims, describing them as baseless and attributing them to his political opponents.

As the rumors continue to circulate, Nengi has yet to disclose the identity of her child’s father.

