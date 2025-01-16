Share

Nigerian singer, Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, better known as Spyro, has responded to his former record label boss, Paul Okoye, popularly known as PaulO, after releasing proof of ₦12 million investment in him.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Spyro while speaking in an interview claimed he was signed to a record label owned by PaulO, who owned three Rolls Royce, but he did not make a dime in the two years he was signed to the label.

According to Spyro, he borrows money from Paulo if he needs to do anything, adding that he is a kind man but doesn’t understand the business of managing a record label.

Reacting to Spyro’s allegation, PaulO shared a spreadsheet showing payments made on Spyro’s behalf while the singer was signed to his record label and stated that he spent a total of ₦12 million on Spyro but never made any return from investing in the singer.

In response, Spyro stated that Paulo’s spreadsheets further proved his point because he did not lie about his earlier statement.

Spyro alleged maltreatment while at PaulO’s record label and threatened to spill further details regarding the ordeals of the upcoming artists in the label.

He said, “I didn’t lie, Oga @pauloo2104. Your sheets further prove my point, and these travel figures tho. I didn’t vet it because I remember being chased out of my hotel after One Africa at Wembley because the room was booked for one day and I was in the cold for hours before @superkunle got his sister to book me an Airbnb. “I was there without food and the lady in the house was the one that fed me for two days before I moved my flight forward and ran to Lagos and to date nobody asked how I fared. “I am a very appreciative person, and you know it, sir. I appreciate you for putting me on all, and this was all part of the process for me to be the Spyro I am today, and for this, I am grateful. “And Baba, if we are to say the truth, you know you and I are cool to date. We did a tour together recently, and you were really nice, we had fun. All love baba. “Should I also go into detail about how upcoming artists are treated by label workers? Oh, I was treated like shit, like my words meant nothing. I was battling an inferiority complex at that point, and they made it worse. “One of the workers one day then spoke to me like I didn’t even exist. I reported the case to Oga Paulo, and in all fairness, he handled it well and scolded the person, but he was never present in the country most of the time. “If I begin to talk wetin my eyes see, but that’s no talk for today, but yeah, no one cares how the artiste feels; after all, he is just an acquired commodity. This was me as a graduate of the University of Ibadan. I saw hell.”

