Spyro Reacts As Netizens Criticise His Performance At Church Christmas Carol

Popular Afropop singer, Spyro has reacted to the backlash trailing his performance at a church Christmas carol as he makes his stance as a Christian and also a member of the church.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the lead Pastor of the Harvesters International Christian Center, Bolaji Idowu was dragged on social media by Nigerians for inviting Spyro to perform at church carol.

However, this didn’t sit well with many internet users, as they weren’t too happy with a secular musician performing in church.

Addressing the public, Spyro via his social media page noted that he is human like everyone and should be allowed to participate in church activities.

According to him, he has been worshipping at Harvesters church for over 7 years and serves in two departments there.

He further mentioned that he is a devoted Christian who serves in a real church, regardless of his status as a Nigerian Afropop singer.

Spyro said, “Just saw myself and pastor B have been getting dragged because I did a drama ministration in church ‍♂️

Let me make something very clear!!

1. I’ve been a member of Harvesters for well over 7 years, and I serve in two departments

2. The clip making rounds on social media is of a drama I took part in at our annual carol service called Fantasia

3. The Carol was completely FREE for all. The tickets were free!

4. Because I am a celebrity doesn’t make me human?? I can serve God like the rest of you naw.

So pls understand that I am Human, a Christian and I serve in a real church!!!”

