Spyro Pens Beautiful Note For Fiancée, Says She’s ‘Wife Material’

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, better known as Spyro has showered praises on his fiancée, Janet, describing her as “Truly a wife material.”

Sypro gave her accolades for the positive influence she made in his life, especially in making smarter financial decisions for him.

Spyro revealed that he had initially planned to buy a Cybertruck, but Janet advised him to invest in real estate instead, noting the high cost of maintaining such a luxury vehicle.

According to the singer, her practical guidance resonated with him, confirming that he has found a partner who shares his values.

He wrote, “Everything changed when I met her I remember planning for a car and I wanted a cyber truck so badly and I told her I am going to the car lot for a cyber truck and while I kept talking about where to park the car and the color she said “we do not need a cyber truck ,have you thought of the cost of maintenance ?

“Why not invest the money in real estate” I smiled and immediately I was reassured that I bagged a real one and I am richer for it.

“Or is it how she never allow me get her Business class tickets anytime we are flying ,she will say “Give me the money let me put it in my business” so on all our flights I have to leave my business class seat to exchange with the person sitting beside her in economy. Truly a wife material,”He gloated.