Spyro: My Dad Always Saw Me As A Failure

Nigerian singer, Spyro, has opened up about his fear of failure that once led him to believe he would “die broke” — a mindset he attributes to his father’s constant criticism.

The ‘Who Is Your Guy’ hitmaker reflected on his challenging upbringing in an interview with TV presenter Frank Edoho. He revealed that his father, a pastor, repeatedly told him he was a failure, a sentiment that deeply eroded his confidence and shaped his outlook on life. “I thought I was going to die broke.

I always had this fear of failure, and my dad contributed to that because he always took every opportunity to tell me I was a failure,” he said. “You know how pastors are always strict with their children because they don’t want them to become wayward? So I had this fear of failure.”

The singer stated that he had fully internalized his father’s words, leading him to see himself as incapable of success. “I had already internalised what he used to say and started seeing myself as a failure. Looking at me now compared to how I used to be, I just know this has to be God,” he said.

In August 2024, the singer revealed that his mother singlehandedly supported his education after his father stopped paying his tuition because of poor grades. He recently announced his engagement to Janet Atom, his partner whom he met at a club earlier in the year.