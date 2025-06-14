Spyro: Every Viral Hit Is A Brick In Mansion I’m Building

Share

From his first single ‘Billing’ till date, Oludipe Oluwasanmi David professionally known as Spyro rose to stardom with his unique style of music. In 2023 The Governor of Lagos State Babajide Sanwo-Olu picked “Who is your Guy?” as his favorite song following his re-election for a second term in office. In this interview with MUTIAT LAWORE, Spyro spoke about his music, the impact of social media and advice to youngsters among others issues.

Your latest song has sparked over half a million TikTok videos. What do you think it is about that particular sound or vibe that resonates so deeply with content creators?

I think it’s the “feel”. I always say be-fore you hear my music, you feel it. That track was made from a real place, with joy and intention. And I believe people connect to that energy. Whether they’re dancing, laughing, or just vibing, the sound gives them something to hold on to. Shoday added more spice to make a full balanced diet.

From “Who is your guy?” to now – You’ve had multiple viral hits back-to-back. Is there a formula you’ve cracked, or do you just follow your gut?

Honestly? I follow grace and gut. Who is your guy? was a prayer in melody, not a formula. I trust my spirit and the mes-sage I’m trying to send. If it’s real and relatable, people will carry it for you. Organic vs. Strategy – How much of your viral growth is intentional? Are you stra-tegically targeting TikTok challenges and trends, or does it just happen?

It’s a bit of both. I create from the heart, but I’m not blind to strategy. After the song is born, we do think about how it lives in the world. If TikTok is where people are connecting, then we meet them there.

But I never force it. Authenticity first, always. The Social Media Generation

– What’s your take on how social media especially TikTok has redefined how artistes blow up in Nigeria? Are we seeing the death of traditional promo?

I think we’re seeing the evolution, not the death. Social media is the new street promo. Before, you had to shout on ra-dio or do Alaba runs, now your market is global from day one. But traditional still works; it’s just not the only way any-more.

Millions of fans are co-creating with your music—skits, dances, POVs. How do you feel seeing your songs become soundtracks to people’s lives?

It’s mad humbling. I see kids abroad, mums in Port Harcourt, dancers in Gha-na using my sound, it’s bigger by the day, we had over 500k videos before the song dropped. It reminds me that music is a gift. And when people remix your sound into their own story, you’ve truly con-nected.

Have any unexpected collabs or industry opportunities come your way just because of your TikTok/social media virality?

Oh, plenty o! Some I can’t even an-nounce yet. Social media has broken down the walls and your sound can reach the ears of people you didn’t even dream of. I’ve had brand deals, collab calls from artistes I respect, and all sorts of placements and opportunities all from viral moments.

Beyond TikTok/social media, how has this massive digital engagement translated to streaming numbers, bookings, or brand deals?

Big time. Viral equals visibility. Once people know the song, they stream. Once they stream, promoters call. Brands fol-low the numbers. My show bookings have doubled, streams keep climbing, and I’m thankful to say, yes! the bag is reflecting the buzz.

As an artiste, how do you balance being a musician versus being a content creator? Do you feel pressure to always be cam-era-ready and viral-ready?

Ah! You get am! Sometimes I just wan chop my rice and beans in peace and I remember “Ah, I never post today.” But I try not to lose the music in the madness. The core is the music. Everything else serves that, not replacing it.

Are you building for the now or playing the long game? What’s the plan to evolve be-yond social media hits into a global brand?

Long game, no doubt. I’m not here for microwaved fame. I study the moves of legends like 2Baba, Dbanj, Don Jazzy. etc., In fact, I have a project coming that people would love and enjoy. The Leg-ends came out to play on that one. Ev-ery viral hit is a brick in the mansion I’m building. Global brand, global impact, timeless music and that has always been the vision.

For upcoming artistes grinding in Mushin, Festac, or Agege who want to go viral too, what’s your raw, no-filter advice?

Don’t chase virality, instead chase value. Be original, be consistent, and don’t despise small beginnings. I was trained on these streets too. Build your craft, put your stuff out, and trust God’s timing. And please, don’t fake it. Social media moves fast, but authenticity lasts longer.

