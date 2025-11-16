Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, popularly known as Spyro, has expressed concern over what he describes as a steady erosion of value within today’s music industry, warning that the trend is contributing to a broader moral decline in society.

Speaking during an appearance on the Adesope Live show, the singer reflected on how earlier generations of artists prioritised impactful storytelling and emotional depth.

According to him, contemporary songs often favour catchy rhythms and surface-level appeal over meaningful substance.

Spyro argued that this shift has weakened music’s cultural influence, insisting that artists now focus more on financial gain than on shaping society positively.

He called on musicians to rediscover the purpose of their craft by creating songs that blend entertainment with values and thoughtful messaging.

He emphasised that while “vibes” remain an important part of modern music, they should not replace the emotional and moral weight music once carried.

Spyro urged his colleagues to be more intentional about the kind of content they produce, stressing that restoring depth to music could help address some of the social issues facing communities today.