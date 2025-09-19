Spyro Announces Engagement To Longtime Partner Janet Atom

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Oludipe David, popularly known as Spyro, has announced his engagement to his longtime partner, Janet Atom.

The singer shared the exciting news with fans via Instagram on Friday, posting pictures from the intimate proposal moment.

Spyro revealed that he met his fiancée in the early hours of March 30, 2024, at exactly 2:48 a.m., while working at a club in Lagos.

He described the encounter as life-changing, saying he instantly knew he had found the answer to his prayers.

The statement reads, “The 30th of March 2024, my world paused as I found love in an unexpected place. At exactly 2:48 a.m., I met the answer to my prayers in a Lagos club while at work, and from then till now, I have lived every single day as a very happy man.

“Thank you for saying YES, my sweet J. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you.”

The announcement has since sparked excitement among fans and fellow celebrities, with many sending congratulatory messages to the couple.

Spyro rose to fame with his hit single “Who Is Your Guy?”, released in November 2022. The track became a global anthem and was re-released in March 2023 as a remix featuring Tiwa Savage, further cementing his place in the Afrobeats scene.

Now, as he begins a new chapter in his personal life, Spyro’s engagement to Janet Atom has added another highlight to his journey both in music and in love.