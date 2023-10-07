Spyro Acquires Multi-Million Naira New Home

Nigerian singer, Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, better known as Spyro, has acquired a multi-million naira new home.

Announcing the good news, Spyro took to his social media page to share the beautiful picture of the house.

Saturday Telegraph reports that this is coming weeks after he showed off a multi-million naira building during his birthday celebration.

In the spirit of celebration, Spyro in a post, expressed his gratitude for the support of @premiumhomes1 and mentioned that more exciting things are yet to come in the year.

He wrote, “Another One … NEW MUSIC, NEW HOME The year ain’t over yet for miracles to happen to stay believing and consistent.”

READ ALSO:

“@premiumhomes1 thank you for always building my dream homes and pushing me to go hard on properties, oh and thanks for the discounts too. where is the next site pls.”

Fans and well-wishers have, however, stormed his media page shortly after his post to send their congratulations.

See some reactions below:

official_kktwins: “Congratulations Uncle na wife and twins remain Amen.”

magdam_xoxo: “Congratulations Jesus boy, so happy for you.”

timothyogeze: “Congratulations champ. u deserve everything coming.”

parmzzy: “God oo when my time goes reach god pls am begging.”

___jenni__fer: “Wowwwwwwww congratulations more to come.”

33_flames: “Make e no says you de use Bros J Dey whine is low key because you no warship Jesus reach me.”

olowokash: “Congratulations bro. But money dey music like this? Abi you dey hide update? Share abeg.”

Watch the video below: