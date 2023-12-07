Spurs to Build on Big Result as Everton Rally Points Deduction

Tottenham brought to an end a three- game losing streak with an entertaining 3-3 draw against Manchester City on Sunday and Ange Postecoglou’s men can build on that when they face West Ham today.

Spurs and their manager have shown their commitment to their style of play throughout this period as they have continued even with their squad players having to fill in given their injury crisis.

There seems to be some respite on that front however with Christian Romero returning from suspension for this clash, shoring up what had been a makeshift back line. Pape Sarr is also returning to full fitness, although his replacement Giovanni Lo Celso impressed against the Citizens, scoring an impressive second goal.

Everton picked up their first win since being handed a ten-point deduction at Nottingham Forest at the weekend and they could boost their points tally further against an injury-hit Newcastle outfit on Thursday.