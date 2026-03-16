Spurs Stun Liverpool In Stoppage Time

Richarlison’s last-gasp equaliser earned Tottenham Hotspur a deserved draw at Liverpool as underpressure interim coach Igor Tudor earned his first point.

Despite delivering their best performance under the Croatian, Spurs looked set to slump to a seventh successive loss in all competitions – their fifth under the Croatian – after Dominik Szoboszlai’s 18th-minute free-kick put Liverpool ahead.

Richarlison had been a constant menace, forcing Liverpool keeper Alisson into several saves, before he finally pounced on Randal Kolo Muani’s pass to score in the 90th minute.

It was a bitter blow to Liverpool, who looked to be moving back into the top four, but a huge lift for Spurs as they showed real resilience to finally stop the rot, especially after the midweek Champions League fiasco at Atletico Madrid.

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot dropped Mohamed Salah to the bench, giving 17-yearold Rio Ngumoha his first Premier League start, and he justified that act of faith. Spurs, with 13 players missing through either injury or suspension, started brightly but were undermined by another goalkeeping error.