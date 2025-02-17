Spurs Pip Lacklustre Man United As Reds Restore Seven-Point Lead

Share

James Maddison’s early goal fired Tottenham Hotspur to victory over Manchester United in the battle of the Premier League’s great underachievers.

In a face-off between two struggling teams starting the day 14th and 15th in the table, it was Maddison, making his return from a calf injury, who struck the only goal of the game with 13 minutes on the clock, with the midfielder reacting quickest to convert after Andre Onana had palmed away a Lucas Bergvall effort.

Spurs claimed back-toback league wins for the first time since September (one of those came when they won 3-0 at Old Trafford) and extended their unbeaten run against United to six matches in all competitions.

Mohamed Salah continued his hot scoring streak as a nervy Liverpool dispatched Wolves to move seven points clear at the top of the Premier League.

The Egypt forward converted from the penalty spot to make it five goals in four league games with boss Arne Slot watching on from the bench.

Reds boss Slot was given a red card in the aftermath of Liverpool’s Merseyside derby draw with Everton but the Dutchman has until Wednesday to respond to a Football Association charge.

Putting Everton’s 98thminute mid-week equaliser behind them, the Reds started well at Anfield and opened the scoring after 15 minutes thanks to the determination of Luis Diaz.

The Colombia forward ended a run of 10 games without a goal as he bundled the ball over the line after Salah’s pass was deflected in the box by Wolves defender Toti Gomes.

Share

Please follow and like us: