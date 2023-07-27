New Telegraph

July 27, 2023
Spurs Owner Charged With Insider Trading

UK billionaire Joe Lewis, whose family trust owns Tottenham Hotspur football club, will appear in a US court to face insider trading charges.

Earlier, New York prosecutors charged him with hatching a “brazen” scheme that enriched his friends. Confidential information he supplied allowed them to profit from buying or selling related stocks, the 29-page indictment alleges.

His lawyer David Zornow said charging him was an “egregious error”.

He added that the charges would be “defended vigorously in court”, and that the 86-year-old had come to the US voluntarily to defend himself against the “ill- conceived charges”.

