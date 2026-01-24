Spurs Looking To End Slump

Tottenham eased the pressure on boss Thomas Frank with a 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday and they now head to Burnley seeking to end a four-game winless run in this competition.

The Clarets remain in deep trouble as they sit eight points adrift of safety having won just three of their 22 league games.

The Lancashire club have managed back-to-back draws with Manchester United and Liverpool, however, and are now unbeaten in three in all competitions so they can make life tough for Tottenham.

Backing Burnley to at least avoid defeat in the double chance market is one angle but the better option could be backing both teams to score at a slightly bigger price.

Spurs have failed to win each of their last three games immediately after a European game – and they have conceded in five of their six games after a midweek Champions League tie.

Both teams have scored in four of Burnley’s last five games and they have just one clean sheet in their last 15.

The Clarets have been in good scoring form at home with eight goals in their last three at Turf Moor including a 5-1 demolition of Millwall in the FA Cup, so they should be able to get on the scoresheet.

Tottenham have seen goals at both ends in four of their last five games and they have only failed to score in one of their last eight, and they have a strong scoring record away from home with 18 goals in 11 Premier League trips.

Burnley could do with all three points but they may have to settle for one against Tottenham this weekend. Scott Parker’s side have four draws in their last six games and Spurs have only lost three of their 11 road games in this competition, so there is a chance this game finished all square and a 2-2 stalemate has a chance.

Burnley have scored eight goals across their last three home games, while Tottenham score in average 1.6 goals oper-game on their travels so these sides could play out an entertaining draw.

Jaidon Anthony has five Premier League goals for Burnley this season and has been in good form of late with two goals in his last three games, scoring against Manchester United and Millwall in the last two fixtures at Turf Moor.

Anthony had three shots without scoring in the 1-1 draw at Anfield last time out and stands out as a contender for an any- time effort on Saturday