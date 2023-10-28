Spurs, Fulham Eye Goal Machine, Serhou Guirassy

Tottenham Hotspurs and Fulham lead a plethora of clubs chasing Stuttgart hotshot, Serhou Guirassy.

No striker in Europe has started hotter than Guinea international Guirassy this term, with the No9 bagging a remarkable 14 goals in his first eight Bundesliga appearances.

Hat-tricks against Mainz and Wolfsburg have helped the 27-year-old surge clear of Harry Kane and Co in the Bundes Liga scoring charts and his exploits have not gone unnoticed.

Marco Silva’s men are desperate for reinforcements up front, having lost star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic to Al-Hilal late in the summer window.

But they may struggle to outmuscle their city rivals in a bidding war given how well Ange Postecoglou’s tenure in North London has started.

Guirassy is contracted to VfB Stuttgart until 2026, having only joined permanently in the summer following an impressive loan stint.

However, reports suggest the deal includes a modest £ 15 million release clause which would surely see clubs queuing up for his services this winter.

Guirassy is expected to feature for Guinea in next year’s Africa Cup of Nations and is currently nursing a minor hamstring injury.