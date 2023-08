Bayern Munich and Tottenham have agreed a deal in principle for England captain Harry Kane worth more than 100m euros (£86.4m). Kane, 30, has one year left on his contract with Spurs and must now make a decision about whether or not to leave.

The forward is Tottenham’s all-time top scorer with 280 goals in 435 appearances.

Kane was linked with Manchester United earlier this summer before Bayern made him their main target.