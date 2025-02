Share

Tottenham Hotspur have agreed a deal to sign France Under-21s forward Mathys Tel from Bayern Munich. The structure of the transfer is yet to be confirmed – and it is unclear if it will be a permanent or loan deal.

The 19-year-old reportedly rejected Spurs earlier this month but is now expected to move to north London. A picture was posted by his agent Gadiri Camara on Monday appearing to show them both on board a private jet.

