Spurious Allegations: Yakubu Exposing Self As Shallow Candidate – Kogi APC

The Kogi State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has again called on security agencies to immediately invite the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Muritala Yakubu, over concocted lies capable of undermining security efforts in the state.

The state Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo, who doubles as the Spokesman for the APC Governorship Campaign, raised the concern on Thursday while urging security agencies to step in and not allow anyone to heat up the polity.

The APC spokesperson, who spoke through a statement he signed on Thursday, said Muritala Yakubu’s latest claim of an assassination attempt was desperation taken too far, adding that “in the process of trying to paint a picture of popularity, he has unwittingly exposed himself as a shallow individual surrounded by people with very low intellect.”

Fanwo said the urgent intervention of the security agencies was necessary in view of the lawlessness being displayed by the SDP candidate and his thugs and the propaganda of playing the victim whenever his people commit crimes.

“It is on record that every political party has been having hitch-free campaigns across the state. But anytime this obviously dubious character who knows well within him that he has no chance in the governorship election, is planning a rally, his fellow hooligans and criminal-minded cohorts fashion out all sorts of criminal conspiracies to paint the government in bad light.

“They commit crimes and turn around to play the victim after inducing everyone around them with ill-gotten wealth.

“For the records, the Governor of the state, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, CON, abhors criminals and criminal activities and has made the state unbearable for them since he assumed office. Our various awards in security are there for all to see. We will not allow this set of desperate, clueless hooligans to rubbish our gains.

“The Police and other relevant agencies must urgently investigate this latest propaganda and make the enemies of peace face the consequences of their actions to serve as a deterrent to others like them.

“Muritala Yakubu has, in the process of trying to paint a picture of popularity, unwittingly exposed himself as a shallow individual surrounded by people with very low intellect.

“November 11 is around the corner. We assure everyone that there will be no violence. The government owes the people the duty to protect lives and property and we will do without political considerations.

“The SDP campaign clearly has no direction. It is predicated on lies, lies and more lies. The people of Kogi State, most especially, the people of Igala land as well as governorship candidates of other parties, who themselves are from Igala land, have said times without number, publicly, that Muritala Ajaka and his people are liars. Kogi State has not descended to a level where someone with this level of questionable character would aspire to be Governor.

“Our people should ignore their latest antics and the movie script the SDP and their unserious candidate have developed for whoever spoke to the media. It is the last kick of a dying horse. No one is after Muri. He is after himself,” Fanwo stated.